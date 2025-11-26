Pakistan’s military refutes allegations of overnight airstrikes inside Afghanistan

ISPR DG Gen Chaudhry emphasizes ‘whenever Pakistan attacks someone, it announces it’

Says no distinction between good and bad Taliban, urging Afghan Taliban to act as a ‘legitimate state, not non-state actors’

Afghan Taliban suspend trade while Pakistan links energy projects and trade resumption to security

DG ISPR updates on Gen (r) Faiz Hameed court-martial, advising against speculation about it

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Tuesday strongly refuted allegations by the Afghan Taliban on Tuesday that Pakistan had conducted overnight strikes in Afghanistan, state media and the military’s media wing reported.

The statement by the DG came hours after Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Taliban government in Afghanistan, alleged on social media platform X that Pakistan had “bombed” Khost province and conducted air strikes in Kunar and Paktika provinces.

پاکستانی فوج کی جانب سے ایک بار پھر افغانستان کی فضائی حدود کی خلاف ورزی پر ردعمل

گزشتہ شب پاکستانی فوج کی جانب سے افغانستان کے صوبہ پکتیکا، خوست اور کنڑ میں کیے گئے فضائی حملے نہ صرف افغانستان کی خودمختاری اور فضائی حدود کی صریح خلاف ورزی ہیں،

۴/۱ — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) November 25, 2025



Gen Ahmed Sharif Ch, speaking to local media, strongly refuted the accusations, stating, “Pakistan Army has not attacked civilians inside Afghanistan. Whenever Pakistan attacks someone, it announces it.”

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry ▪️#Pakistan has not attacked #Afghanistan. ▪️Our policy is against terrorism.

▪️Our issue is with Afghan Interim regime and not with people of Afghanistan. ▪️To fight a coordinated war against terrorism, we must set our own… pic.twitter.com/EQCOtrHrUK — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) November 25, 2025

“Whenever Pakistan attacks someone, it announces it,” he said, according to local media.

“In our view, there are no good and bad Taliban,” he said, adding that there was “no distinction” between terrorists.

“The Taliban government should make decisions as a state, not as non-state actors,” said Gen Chaudhry. He also wondered how long the current set-up in Afghanistan would remain an interim one.

The strike was reported the same day a deadly suicide attack on the Federal Constabulary headquarters saw three personnel embrace martyrdom and 12 sustain injuries.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have become strain in recent times as the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) remains the main point of contention between the two countries.

Pakistan has demanded that the rulers in Kabul take action to stop cross-border terrorism, but the Afghan Taliban deny Islamabad’s allegations of terrorists being allowed to use Afghan soil to carry out attacks in Pakistan.

During a process of dialogue, which followed border clashes between the two countries in October, the two sides had met in an effort to work on mechanisms for lasting peace and stability between the two countries.

On October 25, the second round of talks between the two sides began in Istanbul. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar then announced that the talks “failed to bring about any workable solution”.

However, mediators Turkiye and Qatar had intervened and managed to salvage the dialogue process with an October 31 joint statement released by Ankara stating that “further modalities of the implementation will be discussed and decided” during a principal-level meeting in Istanbul in November.

On November 7, however, after the third round of talks, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that talks addressing cross-border terrorism were “over” and “entered an indefinite phase” as negotiators failed to bridge big differences between the two sides.

Following the failure of the talks, the Afghan Taliban suspended trade ties with Islamabad. Pakistan had already closed its border for trade soon after the October clashes.

Subsequently, Turkiye announced that its top officials would visit Pakistan to discuss tensions between Islamabad and Kabul. Pakistan welcomed Turkiye’s and Doha’s “sincere efforts” on Nov 14, but the delegation’s arrival is still awaited, amid reports of complexities in the process.

Last week, the Foreign Office said that the resumption of trade with Afghanistan depended on the Taliban regime ending cross-border terrorism, and also linked the fate of key regional energy projects to Kabul halting its support for terrorist groups.

Court Martial Proceedings Against Gen Faiz Hameed

Gen Chaudhry also addressed the high-profile court-martial proceedings against former ISI chief Gen (r) Faiz Hameed, underscoring that “The trial is a legal matter; there should be no speculation about it. There will be an immediate announcement when the matter reaches its final conclusion.”

Gen Hameed has been in custody since August 2024, and court-martial proceedings were initiated on August 12, 2024, over alleged violations of the Army Act and misconduct involving Islamabad’s Top City housing society. In December 2024, the military confirmed that he was indicted by a military court on three counts: engaging in political activities, violating anti-espionage laws, and abusing authority.

The case follows a November 2023 Supreme Court ruling directing petitioner Moeez Ahmed Khan, the owner of Top City, to pursue grievances through appropriate channels, including the Ministry of Defence. Khan had alleged that a May 12, 2017, raid on his property by Pakistan Rangers and ISI officials led to the seizure of valuables, including gold, diamonds, and cash, under the pretext of counter-terrorism operations.

This is among the most high-profile court-martial cases in Pakistan Army history, as Gen Hameed is the second three-star general and the first former ISI chief to face such proceedings. Under military law, an indictment follows a court of inquiry and a summary of evidence, which forms the basis for framing charges. Following indictment, Gen Hameed will be allowed legal representation.