Pakistan urges global action after Ram temple flag raised on Babri Mosque site

Pakistan has urged the international community to take notice of what it calls rising Islamophobia, hate speech, and hate-driven attacks in India after a Ram Temple flag was hoisted at the site of the demolished Babri Mosque.

In a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, spokesperson Tahir Andrabi called on the United Nations and other international bodies to help protect Islamic heritage and ensure that the religious and cultural rights of minorities in India are upheld.

The ministry stated, “We also urge the Government of India to uphold its responsibilities by ensuring the security of all religious communities, including Muslims, and by protecting their places of worship in line with international human rights obligations.”

Pakistan expressed strong concern over the flag hoisting at what it referred to as the “so-called Ram Temple,” built on the site of the historic Babri Mosque in Ayodhya. The statement recalled that the mosque, centuries old, was demolished on 6 December 1992 by mobs driven by extremist ideologies. It added that the subsequent judicial decisions—acquitting those involved and allowing a temple to be built at the mosque’s former site—illustrated India’s discriminatory approach toward minorities.

The Foreign Office said the latest incident fits into a broader pattern of pressure on religious minorities in India, pointing to attempts to erode Muslim cultural and religious heritage under majoritarian Hindutva influence.

It further noted that several other historic mosques face similar threats of desecration or demolition, while Indian Muslims continue to experience increasing social, economic, and political marginalisation.