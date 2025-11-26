Pakistan Railways slashes saloon fares, announces stopover of Mianwali Express

Revised fares enforced immediately on ministerial and senior officials’ saloons, opens open at all divisional offices for easier access

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has sharply reduced the fares of official railway saloons on the directives of the Federal Minister for Railways, marking one of the most significant cost revisions in recent years. The new fares—applicable to the saloons used by the Minister for Railways, Chairman Railways, CEO Railways and IG Railways—have been enforced with immediate effect.

According to the department’s spokesperson, the fare for a saloon journey from Karachi to Rawalpindi has been slashed from Rs500,000 to Rs172,000, while the Karachi–Lahore route has been reduced from Rs420,000 to Rs150,000. The Lahore–Rawalpindi saloon fare has also been revised downward from Rs105,000 to Rs44,000, reflecting a major cut aimed at improving accessibility and curbing operational expenses.

To streamline the process, Pakistan Railways has expanded booking access, allowing saloon reservations at all divisional offices. Those wishing to book through the headquarters may contact the office of the Chief Commercial Manager. The spokesperson said the initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to enhance public convenience and strengthen overall service quality.

In a related development, the railway administration has approved a two-minute stop for the Mianwali Express (147UP, 148DN) at Joharabad Railway Station to facilitate passengers. The decision, taken in view of public convenience, is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.