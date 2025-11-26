Murree glass train unveils route map and ticket prices

MURREE: The Punjab Masstransit Authority has released the first set of details for the Murree Glass Train, an electric monorail designed to create a faster, cleaner, and more scenic connection between Islamabad and the hill station. The service will run from Lake View Park to a station near the Murree bus stand, covering the full stretch in roughly 40 minutes. The route will feature four stops: Lake View Park, Chattar Park, Ghora Gali, and the final station near the Murree bus stop.

PMA has introduced two fare options, with standard tickets priced at Rs. 500 and premium at Rs. 1,000. The glass-walled monorail is built to offer panoramic views while reducing emissions and bypassing road congestion. Additional details, including the launch date and full operational schedule, are expected to be shared soon.