Master Paints/Sheikhoo and SQ Seagold secure victories in 11th Battle-X Polo Cup

LAHORE: The third day of the 11th Battle-X Polo Cup 2025, sponsored by TCL and hosted by Lahore Garrison Polo Club, produced two gripping contests at the Cavalry Polo Fields, where Master Paints/Sheikhoo and SQ Seagold/Newage Cables recorded impressive victories.

The event drew a sizeable crowd, with families and polo enthusiasts filling the venue to witness top-tier action. LGPC Secretary Major Babar Mehboob Awan (R) and other distinguished guests were also in attendance.

In the opening match, Master Paints/Sheikhoo outclassed Peshawar Polo Club with a commanding 8–4 victory. Raja Samiullah was the standout performer, hammering in five goals, while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed added three impressive ones. For Peshawar, Lt. Col. Faizan Tasadduq Bhutta struck two goals, and Sub Israr Wali contributed one.

The second match delivered a nail-biting finish as SQ Seagold/Newage Cables edged out SEAFA Logistics International by 6–5½. Saqib Khan Khakwani led the scoring with three tremendous goals, while Ali Quli Khan, Adnan Jalil Azam, and Shiraz Qureshi netted one apiece. For SEAFA Logistics, Agha Musa Ali Khan was outstanding with four goals, supported by their one-and-a-half-goal handicap advantage.

MATCH SUMMARIES

Match 1: Master Paints/Sheikhoo vs Peshawar Polo Club

Result: Master Paints/Sheikhoo won 8–4

Master Paints/Sheikhoo: (Raja Samiullah – 5 goals, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed – 3 goals)

Peshawar Polo Club: (Lt. Col. Faizan Tasadduq Bhutta – 2 goals, Sub Israr Wali – 1 goal)

Match 2: SQ Seagold/NewAge Cables vs SEAFA Logistics International

Result: SQ Seagold/NewAge Cables won 6–5½

SQ Seagold/NewAge Cables: (Saqib Khan Khakwani – 3 goals, Ali Quli Khan – 1 goal, Adnan Jalil Azam – 1 goal, Shiraz Qureshi – 1 goal)

SEAFA Logistics: (Agha Musa Ali Khan – 4 goals, Handicap – 1.5 goals)