World

Man mummifies dead mother for three years, disguises himself as her for strange reason

By News Desk

An Italian man kept his mother’s mummified body hidden in their home for nearly three years while secretly withdrawing her pension, amassing close to £50,000 before being exposed during an attempted ID renewal.

The 57-year-old, from Borgo Virgilio in Lombardy, arrived at the registry office dressed in his late mother Graziella Dall’Oglio’s clothes, wearing a wig, lipstick, jewelry, and a long skirt in an effort to pass as the 85-year-old. Staff grew suspicious due to inconsistencies in his appearance and alerted authorities, leading to an investigation that uncovered the preserved body in the home’s basement. Surveillance footage showing the “elderly woman” arriving by car despite lacking a driving licence further raised alarms.

The suspect later admitted he was the son and allowed police to search the house, where the remains were found. Initial findings suggest the mother died of natural causes in 2022, but a postmortem is underway. The man now faces potential charges for fraud and concealing a corpse.

News Desk
News Desk

