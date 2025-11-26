Karachi racks up over Rs71 crore in fines during first month of e-challan system

KARACHI: Karachi’s new e-challan system has completed its first 30 days, with traffic police issuing more than 93,000 challans for various violations across the city.

According to reports, the majority of offences detected by surveillance cameras were related to seat belt violations. A total of 57,541 challans were issued to drivers who failed to wear seat belts, while 22,227 motorcyclists were fined for riding without helmets.

Tracker-equipped dumpers, trailers and water tankers received 1,188 challans for speeding, and other vehicles received an additional 2,699 challans for the same violation. Traffic police also issued 3,102 challans for running red lights.

The report noted that 1,278 vehicles were flagged for fancy number plates and 1,178 for tinted windows. Another 611 motorists violated the stop line, while 426 were fined for driving in the wrong direction.

Drivers who ignored seat belt rules collectively paid fines amounting to Rs57 crore 54 lakh and 10 thousand. Motorcyclists without helmets paid Rs11 crore 11 lakh and 35 thousand, while vehicles with tinted windows paid Rs2 crore 94 lakh and 50 thousand in penalties.

The first month of the e-challan system has shown both the scale of violations and the significant revenue generated through automated enforcement.