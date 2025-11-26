Coordinated national efforts, institutional synergy essential for lasting peace, stability: Gen Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to supporting the federal and provincial governments, emphasizing that coordinated national efforts and institutional synergy are essential for lasting peace, stability, and prosperity, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Wednesday.

Participants of the National Security Workshop–27 (NSW–27) visited General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday, where they received comprehensive briefings on Pakistan’s regional and internal security landscape and prevailing national security environment.

During the visit, the delegation held an interactive session with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

According to ISPR, the COAS highlighted the fluid regional environment shaped by heightened geopolitical competition, cross-border terrorism, and hybrid threats.

He underscored that despite complex challenges, including externally supported militancy and information-centric warfare, Pakistan’s Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, and law-enforcement institutions continue to demonstrate unwavering professionalism and resolve to safeguard national security.

The COAS noted that Pakistan is a country of consequence and is destined to reach its rightful place in the comity of nations. The professionalism, resolve and commitment of the Armed Forces displayed during Marka-e-Haq has enhanced the global stature of Pakistan.

General Munir stressed that our greatest strength lies in national unity and together, we shall defeat the nefarious designs of our foes, Insha’Allah.

Participants were briefed on ongoing national efforts against illegal activities, including the crackdown on smuggling, narcotics trafficking, and organised criminal networks that adversely impact security.

Updates were shared on enhanced border controls and the repatriation of illegal foreigners, aimed at maintaining internal order and protecting national interests, the statement added.

The COAS reiterated that the territorial integrity, security and protection of every Pakistani citizen is paramount for Pakistan Army and will not be compromised under any circumstances.

Concluding the session, the COAS reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to supporting federal and provincial governments, stating that coordinated national efforts and institutional synergy are vital for lasting peace, stability, and prosperity.

NSW–27, the flagship programme of the National Defence University (NDU), brings together Parliamentarians, senior civil and military officers, and representatives from academia and civil society.