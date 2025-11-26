COAS Munir, Iran’s top security official discuss counterterrorism, regional cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir met Iran’s top security official Ali Ardeshir Larijani on Wednesday, underscoring the need for enhanced counter-terrorism cooperation between the two neighbours.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Larijani — secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) — called on the army chief at General Headquarters, where both sides discussed bilateral security issues and the evolving geopolitical environment.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, COAS Munir stressed “closer collaboration with Iran to combat terrorism” and highlighted the expanding significance of strategic partnership in light of current regional dynamics.

Iran and Pakistan share a lengthy but sensitive border where militant groups have periodically launched attacks on both sides, prompting deeper coordination between the two security establishments. Tehran has also offered to mediate between Islamabad and Kabul amid heightened cross-border tensions.

Earlier this month, during Iranian Parliament Speaker Dr Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf’s visit to Islamabad, both countries had pledged to intensify joint efforts against terrorism.

The ISPR said Wednesday’s meeting centred on strengthening bilateral ties, regional stability and enhancing cooperation. Larijani acknowledged Pakistan’s “vital role in ensuring regional peace” and expressed Iran’s intent to advance security and political engagement.

He also emphasised the importance of sustained dialogue and partnership between the two countries to address shared challenges.

Larijani, who arrived in Pakistan on Monday, held meetings on Tuesday with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. He is also scheduled to meet National Security Adviser Lt Gen Asim Malik, who also heads the ISI.

His visit aims to review bilateral relations, move forward on pending agreements, and exchange views on regional developments, including issues concerning the wider Muslim world.

The trip comes amid Iran’s reservations over US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan — a proposal Pakistan has backed and is seen as contributing to a potential international stabilisation force.

While Pakistan has offered limited details of discussions on the matter, Larijani later posted on X that he conveyed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s greetings to the “honourable people of Pakistan” for supporting Iran during the recent 12-day war with Israel, calling it proof of their “firm and principled thinking”.

Larijani’s visit follows that of Saudi Arabia’s armed forces chief, who discussed defence cooperation and counterterrorism coordination during his engagements in Islamabad earlier this week.