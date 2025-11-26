Chinese envoy reaffirms support for Pakistan’s agricultural, industrial growth under CPEC Phase-II

ISLAMABAD: China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Wednesday reiterated Beijing’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s industrialisation, agricultural modernisation and major connectivity upgrades under the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), calling these sectors critical for Pakistan’s long-term economic revival.

Addressing senior policymakers, academics and students via video link at a policy dialogue titled “Redefining Regional Connectivity: Pakistan–China Friendship in the New Geo-Economic Paradigm,” hosted by the BNU Center for Policy Research with the Understanding China Forum, Jiang laid out China’s plans to expand cooperation in key productive sectors, Gwadar Pro reported.

The ambassador announced support for two significant upcoming investments: Haier’s USD 400 million home-appliance industrial park, which will produce 10 million units annually, and the Challenge Group’s USD 150 million textile industrial park, expected to generate USD 400 million in yearly exports. He said both projects would boost Pakistan’s export competitiveness, create jobs and accelerate high-value manufacturing.

On agriculture, Jiang said China would widen the inclusion of Pakistani products under contract farming, improve market access and strengthen value-chain linkages to diversify exports and stabilise foreign exchange earnings.

Reaffirming China’s backing for major connectivity upgrades, he highlighted progress on the Karakoram Highway (Raikot–Thakot) realignment, the modernisation of the Khunjerab–Sost border port and comprehensive improvements to Gwadar Port. Transforming Gwadar into a fully functional regional logistics hub, he added, remains a central priority in CPEC Phase II.

Reviewing Phase I of the corridor, Jiang said CPEC has so far attracted USD 25.93 billion in direct investment, added 8,000MW to Pakistan’s power supply, built 510km of motorways and laid 886km of transmission lines. Projects such as the China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital and a 2,000-tonne-per-day desalination plant in Gwadar, he noted, have expanded access to healthcare and clean water for tens of thousands.

He also praised the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train — with ridership exceeding 270 million — saying its performance matches Beijing’s urban transit standards and demonstrates the transformative impact of modern public transport.

According to the envoy, the 261,000 jobs created under CPEC reflect its broad social impact and have strengthened public confidence in bilateral cooperation. He also pointed to Pakistan’s recent macroeconomic stabilisation, including 3.04% GDP growth and rising per-capita income.

Jiang said China is ready to work closely with Pakistan to align development strategies, integrate CPEC with national priorities and build a “closer China–Pakistan community with a shared future.” Future cooperation, he added, will deepen across industry, agriculture, mining and green development to support Pakistan’s economic modernisation.

The policy dialogue also included expert sessions on connectivity, peace and regional geoeconomics, drawing participation from senior officials, journalists, academics and practitioners.