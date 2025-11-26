Chilgoza prices drop across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pine nut prices in Pakistan have fallen dramatically this season, dropping by nearly 50 to 60 percent compared to last year. A kilogram that previously sold for Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 18,000 is now available for Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 9,000, with rates in parts of Balochistan such as Zhob and Sherani dipping as low as Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000.

Farmers and traders attribute the steep decline to the closure of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and reduced rainfall, while noting that limited cold storage facilities in the region force them to sell pine nuts quickly at lower rates before they lose weight. Despite the challenges for producers, consumers are benefiting from the unexpectedly low prices this year.