Caretaker CM Justice (r) Yar Muhammad Nasir sworn in as GB enters election phase

By News Desk

GILGIT: Justice (Retd) Yar Muhammad Nasir took oath as the new caretaker chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday, marking the start of the region’s interim setup ahead of elections expected within the next two months.

Governor Syed Mehdi Shah administered the oath at a ceremony attended by senior political and judicial figures, including Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam, Chief Justice Rana Shamim, and former chief minister Haji Gulbar Khan.

Justice Nasir, a former judge of the G-B Chief Court, brings a judicial background and long association with the region. Born in Nasirabad, Astore, he holds a degree in Shariah and Law from the International Islamic University Islamabad.

During his time on the bench, he presided over major constitutional, civil, and electoral matters and also served on the Election Tribunal. After retirement, he remained active in the legal field through his affiliation with a private law firm.

The oath-taking follows the dissolution of the G-B Assembly and cabinet at midnight on November 24 after the completion of their five-year constitutional term. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, acting as chairperson of the G-B Council, approved Justice Nasir’s appointment under Article 48-A(2) of the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan Order.

The caretaker chief minister said the region’s election schedule will be finalised soon, adding that the interim administration will focus on neutrality and continuity as G-B moves toward its next electoral cycle.

News Desk
News Desk

