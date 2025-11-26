Bannu police foil terrorist attack, kill one terrorist

PESHAWAR: The Bannu police on Wednesday successfully foiled a terrorist attack and carried out a swift retaliatory operation in which one terrorist was killed and another injured.

According to police, terrorists opened fire on police personnel in Shabri Bharat area near Mandan Police Station in Bannu district. The police responded with full force, effectively repelling the attack. During the exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed while another sustained injuries.

The attackers arrived on a motorcycle and targeted police during a routine checkpoint. Upon receiving information about the incident, DIG Bannu Sajjad Khan, on the directives of DPO Bannu Yasir Afridi, dispatched heavy police reinforcements to the site.

The team was led by SP Rural Mahmood Nawaz Khan, DSP Rural Riaz Khattak and the SHO of Mandan Police Station.

Following the encounter, police launched a search operation in the surrounding areas. The identity of the slain militant is being verified, while the search operation is ongoing.

DIG Bannu Region Sajjad Khan and DPO Bannu Yasir Afridi praised the bravery and swift action of the police personnel, stating that their courage prevented a major tragedy.

The DIG also announced commendation certificates and cash rewards for the officers involved in the operation, reiterating that terrorists will be defeated on every front and eliminated from the region.