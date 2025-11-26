World

Bangladesh authorities seize 10kgs gold from Hasina’s bank lockers

By AFP

DHAKA: Anti-corruption authorities in Bangladesh have seized about 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of gold worth about $1.3 million from bank lockers belonging to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials from the Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) of the National Board of Revenue said the discovery was made after opening lockers that had been seized in September.

“Following a court order, we opened the lockers and found about 9.7 kilograms of gold belonging to the former prime minister,” a senior CIC official told AFP, requesting anonymity.

The haul included gold coins, bars and jewellery.

Investigators said Hasina had failed to deposit some of the gifts she received while in office at the state treasury, known as “Toshakhana”, as required by law.

The National Board of Revenue is also probing alleged tax evasion and examining whether Hasina declared the recovered gold in her tax filings.

Bangladesh has been in political turmoil since the end of Hasina’s rule, and violence has marred campaigning for elections expected in February 2026.

Earlier this month, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina to death over a deadly crackdown against a student-led uprising.

The United Nations says up to 1,400 people were killed in the crackdown as Hasina tried to cling to power.

Previous article
Ahmed Ali Akbar celebrates overwhelming fan response to Sanwal Yaar Piya
Next article
Pakistan Railways slashes saloon fares, announces stopover of Mianwali Express
AFP
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

CELEBRITY

Usman Mukhtar wins praise for powerful and emotional performance in Pamaal

Usman Mukhtar, known for standout roles in Anaa, Sabaat, Sinf e Aahan and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, is earning widespread appreciation for his...

Man mummifies dead mother for three years, disguises himself as her for strange reason

By-polls winners credit Nawaz’s vision, CM Maryam’s governance drive for success

Chilgoza prices drop across Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.