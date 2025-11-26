Atv cuts entire workforce on court order

ISLAMABAD: Government-owned broadcaster Shalimar Recording & Broadcasting Company Limited has announced the termination of all ATV employees as part of Islamabad High Court–mandated liquidation proceedings. An office order dated 24 November 2025 directs that every category of staff — including regular, contractual, deputed, temporary, daily-wage, and broadcast resource personnel, along with those holding officiating or additional roles or currently on leave — will be relieved of duty by the close of business on 30 November.

All departing employees must submit work-status reports, complete task handovers, return official documents, files, passwords, equipment, media assets, and other operational materials by 28 November. Designated focal persons in administration, finance, engineering, technical, and station management have been assigned to oversee the functional handovers. Outgoing staff are also required to provide clearance acknowledgments, CNIC copies, bank details, and updated contact information to the administration office. The notice outlines that financial dues — including gratuity where applicable, leave encashment, salary differences, and other claims — will be calculated under SRBC rules and processed only if liquidation funds are available, following priorities approved by the high court.

The order stresses that the mass cessation of services is strictly a legal formality tied to liquidation and should not be viewed as disciplinary action. The directive is signed by Muhammad Atif Saeed on behalf of Khilji Rahat Waheed, Chartered Accountants, acting as official liquidators, and copies have been circulated to relevant ministries and organizations.