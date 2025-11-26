NATIONAL

ATC declares Omar Ayub proclaimed offender, orders travel documents blocked

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in the capital on Wednesday declared PTI leader Omar Ayub a proclaimed offender and ordered that his passport and computerised national identity card be blocked after he repeatedly failed to appear before the court.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra announced the decision while hearing a case registered at Noon Police Station under terrorism provisions. The court also sought complete details of Ayub’s assets to begin the next legal steps required in proclaimed offender proceedings.

The case relates to the PTI protest on October 4 last year, which was part of the party’s campaign demanding judicial independence and the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, who remains incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

The demonstration led to clashes between party workers and law enforcement agencies at several entry points to the capital.

Police used tear gas to disperse crowds attempting to enter Islamabad, while groups of protesters responded with slingshots and stones. Both sides blamed each other for triggering the confrontation. More than one hundred people, including Afghan nationals, were detained during the crackdown that followed.

The court warned that further action against Ayub will proceed if he continues to remain absent at future hearings.

News Desk
News Desk

