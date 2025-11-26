Armenia halts planned purchase of India’s Tejas jets after Dubai crash

Armenia has reportedly paused its plan to buy India’s Tejas fighter jets after the aircraft crashed during a display at the Dubai Air Show, according to multiple media reports.

Armenia had been in talks with the Indian government and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for a $1.2 billion deal involving 12 Tejas jets. If completed, it would have been the jet’s first major international export.

The crash on November 21 claimed the life of Wing Commander Namansh Sial. Investigators have yet to determine whether a technical fault or pilot error caused the accident.

Developed to replace India’s aging MiG-21 fleet, the Tejas programme has already delivered 40 jets to the Indian Air Force. Production of 97 upgraded A1 Tejas units is now underway. This version features improvements inspired by Western fighter jets and includes several Israeli-made systems.

The A1 Tejas will carry AESA radar and an electronic warfare suite built by Elta, along with Elbit’s next-generation helmet-mounted sight. It will also be equipped with Rafael’s Derby radar-guided missiles.

Reports suggest Armenia’s decision could result in tens of millions of dollars in losses for Israel Aerospace Industries, which supplies many of these advanced components.

The accident drew criticism from participants at the air show. Major Taylor Hiester of the US Air Force F-16 Viper Team expressed shock at both the crash and the continuation of aerobatic performances. In solidarity with Wing Commander Sial’s family, the team canceled its final show.