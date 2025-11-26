‘All limits crossed’: Kh Asif says Pakistan writing off Afghan Taliban ‘completely’

Defense minister dismisses allegations of strikes as fiction, stressing Pakistan Army neither targets civilians nor operates like a ‘ragtag group’

Says Pakistan had ‘no further good hope’ from Taliban as they have now become defined enemies

Stresses it won’t take long before regional neighbours intervene, otherwise Taliban’s isolation will lead to collapse

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday delivered Pakistan’s strongest public rebuke yet of the Afghan Taliban, declaring that Islamabad had “written them off completely” after what he called their escalating hostility, refusal to curb cross-border terrorism and “baseless” accusations that Pakistan had carried out overnight strikes inside Afghanistan.

His remarks came hours after Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid alleged that Pakistan had “bombed” Khost and launched air strikes in Kunar and Paktika provinces—claims categorically rejected by Pakistan’s military spokesperson.

Speaking on a TV channel, Asif dismissed the allegations as fiction, stressing that the Pakistan Army neither targets civilians nor operates like a “ragtag group.”

“We have a disciplined force with traditions and a code of conduct. The Taliban have neither a code of conduct nor religion nor traditions,” he said.

Taking a hard line, the defense minister said Pakistan now had “no further good hope” from the Taliban, adding, “They are the enemies of their own Afghan people and were already the enemies of Pakistan—but have now become defined enemies.”

Asif said the Taliban had achieved nothing in 20 years “except retaking Kabul”, acknowledging that his earlier optimism about them had proved misplaced.

“Hope should always be present unless all limits are crossed. Today, all limits have been crossed.”

Responding sharply to the Taliban’s threat to retaliate “as per Islamic law,” Asif asked which Shariah permitted living in a neighbour’s home for decades and then shedding their blood. “This is their self-invented Shariah, not the Shariah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).”

He added that Pakistan’s well-wishers—including Türkiye, Iran and Qatar—wanted de-escalation in the region but warned that the Taliban were pushing Afghanistan toward deeper isolation.

“It won’t take long before regional neighbours intervene; otherwise their isolation will lead to collapse,” he said.

On trade, Asif said Kabul was free to pursue commercial ties with India by any route. “We don’t care. All those goods end up being sold in our market anyway.”

Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan have sharply deteriorated over the Taliban’s refusal to act against the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the main irritant between the two sides. Islamabad insists Afghan soil is being used for attacks in Pakistan — a charge Kabul denies.

Efforts to stabilise ties have repeatedly faltered. After border clashes in October, talks resumed in Istanbul, but the second round on October 25 “failed to produce any workable solution”. Turkiye and Qatar salvaged the dialogue with an October 31 joint statement promising further modalities, but the third round on November 7 collapsed as negotiators failed to bridge major differences.

With talks “over” and in an “indefinite phase”, according to Asif, Kabul suspended trade with Islamabad. Pakistan had already closed its border soon after the clashes.

Turkiye later announced that senior officials would travel to Pakistan to help defuse tensions, a move welcomed by Islamabad on November 14. However, their arrival remains pending amid procedural complexities.

The Foreign Office last week reiterated that trade normalisation hinges on Kabul ending cross-border terrorism, and also linked the fate of regional energy projects to the Taliban halting support for militant groups.