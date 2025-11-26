Aleema Khan briefly detained inside court premises during ATC hearing

RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan was briefly taken into judicial custody on Wednesday after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) barred her from leaving its premises until proceedings concluded.

The ATC was hearing a case linked to the November 26 protest in which Aleema and 11 others have been nominated. The case was registered at the Sadiqabad Police Station. When the proceedings began, the court ordered that she remain in temporary police custody.

Aleema requested permission to leave, telling the judge: “My lawyer is busy in the Supreme Court; please allow me to go.”

However, prosecutor Zaheer Shah argued that under Section 351 of the Criminal Procedure Code, an accused person must remain in judicial custody during proceedings and cannot leave the courtroom without the judge’s permission, even if on bail.

When Aleema attempted to walk out, female police personnel stopped her, took her into custody, and escorted her back inside. The judge reiterated that she was not allowed to exit the court premises until the hearing ended. Her counsel, Faisal Malik, arrived later.

Aleema appeared visibly distressed when she was brought back before the court. The judge ordered her to remain present until the session concluded.

The court also imposed a Rs10,000 fine on her for allegedly obstructing the recording of witness statements. The prosecution had opposed what it described as attempts to delay the process.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned until December 1, with all accused — including Aleema — permitted to leave until the next appearance. She has been directed to ensure her presence at the upcoming hearing.

Her counsel submitted a written application seeking an extension, noting that the defence witnesses who had attended earlier hearings were now ready to testify.

At the next hearing, the court will hear arguments on her plea to restore her bank accounts as well as on her petition to remove terrorism charges under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Five government witnesses have also been summoned.

The case has witnessed repeated controversies, as Aleema had skipped several earlier hearings, prompting the court to issue multiple arrest warrants, warnings of property seizure, and orders to block her NIC and passport. She finally appeared before the ATC on November 20.

Speaking to reporters outside the ATC — surrounded by police despite no formal detention orders — officials insisted that the circumstances surrounding her custody would be clarified at the next hearing.

Aleema said she had appeared before the Supreme Court earlier in the day and requested time from the ATC, which prompted extended discussions with the prosecution. She noted that delays requested by the prosecution typically do not attract objections.

Discussing the freezing of accounts linked to Shaukat Khanum and Namal, she said she had approached the court to address the issue. “Freezing accounts of Namal and others affects children’s future,” she argued.

She claimed that when she returned from speaking to the media, she found the court gate locked from outside. Aleema further said she had not been declared guilty in any matter involving Shaukat Khanum or Namal, questioning how her accounts could be frozen.

She added that the judge had clarified in court that the accounts should not have been frozen and ordered them reopened. “I have only one account and one ID card,” she said, vowing to hold State Bank officials responsible for freezing it.