Ahmed Ali Akbar celebrates overwhelming fan response to Sanwal Yaar Piya

Ahmed Ali Akbar, known for acclaimed performances in Parizaad, Ehd-e-Wafa, Yeh Raha Dil, Guzarish, Tajdeed-e-Wafa and Paiwand, is once again winning hearts with his role as Sanwal in Geo TV’s popular drama Sanwal Yaar Piya. Directed by Danish Nawaz and written by Hashim Nadeem, the series has viewers praising his nuanced and engaging portrayal.

Sharing his gratitude on Instagram, the actor thanked fans for their immense support, noting that the drama continues to resonate strongly across the region. He acknowledged that while he cannot reply to every message, he reads and appreciates each one. Fans have been showering him with compliments, calling his performance powerful and standout, with several saying he has surpassed expectations after Parizaad.

Some viewers even compared him favorably to Feroze Khan, while others from across the border praised his work as well. Many described the role as a perfect 10/10, celebrating the impact he brings to the screen once again.