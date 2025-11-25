Xi meets Tonga’s king, urging better alignment of development strategies

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping met with visiting King Tupou VI of the Kingdom of Tonga in Beijing on Tuesday, saying that China is willing to enhance the alignment of development strategies with Tonga.

Noting that China and Tonga are true friends who have weathered storms and braved hardships together, Xi said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have been unswervingly supportive of each other’s core interests and major concerns. The pragmatic cooperation has yielded fruitful results, and the China-Tonga comprehensive strategic partnership has been steadily deepened, thus setting an example of friendly cooperation between countries with different social systems and varying sizes, said Xi.

“No matter how the international situation changes, China has always been a trustworthy and good partner of Tonga and has always supported Tonga in safeguarding its national independence and sovereignty,” Xi said.

Xi said China is willing to expand cooperation with Tonga on trade and investment, agriculture and fisheries, infrastructure, clean energy, medical and health care, tourism, and climate change response. China will also deepen exchanges in education, sports, youth, media, and subnational cooperation, and continue to provide assistance for Tonga’s economic and social development within the framework of South-South cooperation.

Personnel from various sectors of Tonga are welcome to visit China and further engage in exchanges of experience on state governance and development to gain a more thorough understanding of China, Xi added.

Noting the fourth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has outlined the top-level design and strategic blueprint for China’s economic and social development of the next five years, Xi said China will focus on high quality development, deepen reforms across the board, expand high-level opening up, and share development opportunities with other countries in the world.

China also stands ready to work with Tonga to implement the four major global initiatives, create a better life for the people of both countries, build a China-Pacific Island countries community with a shared future, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

While expressing gratitude for China’s long-term, selfless assistance in Tonga’s economic and social development, King Tupou VI said Tonga attaches great importance to developing ties with China. The country firmly adheres to the one-China principle, opposes “Taiwan independence” in any form, and unequivocally supports the Chinese government’s efforts for national reunification, he added.

King Tupou VI said Tonga is ready to expand cooperation with China in the fields of economy, trade, agriculture, clean energy, education, medical care and environmental protection, among others. He added that the country is willing to learn from the CPC regarding the experience in state governance.

Tonga supports the four major global initiatives put forward by President Xi, King Tupou VI said, adding that the country is ready to enhance communication and coordination with China and jointly respond to climate change and other global challenges.

After the meeting, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of several cooperation documents in the fields of economy, trade, medical care, education and development, among others.

Prior to the meeting, Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, held a welcoming ceremony for King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau’u at the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Xi and Peng hosted a welcoming banquet for the King and Queen in the afternoon.