WATCH: Woman discovered alive in coffin moments before final rites, video goes viral

In a shocking turn of events, a 65-year-old woman in Thailand was found alive inside her coffin just moments before she was due to be cremated. The incident occurred at the Wat Rat Prakhong Tham Buddhist temple in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok. Temple employees were startled when they heard a faint knocking sound and noticed small movements coming from the coffin. Upon opening it, they discovered the woman had regained consciousness, opening her eyes and moving her arms.

The woman had been brought to the temple by her brother, who had traveled from Phitsanulok, around 500 kilometers away. He explained that she had been bedridden for two years and had recently lost consciousness, appearing to stop breathing two days prior. Despite this, a hospital had declined to provide a death certificate, preventing him from moving forward with funeral arrangements. He then approached the temple for a free cremation service, but was once again told the required document was missing.

While explaining the process of obtaining the necessary death certificate, temple staff heard the knocking from inside the coffin. The woman was immediately checked, and quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.