Three arrested for forcibly cutting girl’s hair in disturbing video

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi police have arrested three suspects following the circulation of a disturbing video that showed a man forcibly cutting a young girl’s hair. The video, which went viral on Tuesday, depicted a man holding scissors over the girl while others looked on in the background.

A second video soon emerged, allegedly featuring the victim, who confirmed that the incident took place over a month ago in Rawalpindi’s Christian Colony. She claimed that four men had beaten her, threatened her, and forcibly cut her hair.

Rawalpindi police verified the incident and identified the victim as a young girl. The department noted that the event occurred roughly six weeks ago in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, but no one had reported it at the time. City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani took swift action and ordered an investigation. Police reached out to the victim, and legal proceedings began at Naseerabad Police Station based on her request. Following her statement, three suspects were arrested.

The Rawalpindi CPO pledged firm action, stating that the police would not tolerate any crimes involving violence, coercion, or the exploitation of women. He assured the public that every individual involved would be held accountable and brought to justice.

Islamabad police later clarified that the incident occurred in Rawalpindi, not in Islamabad’s Lohi Bher area, as some reports had suggested. The Islamabad police traced the girl, recorded her statement, and detained several suspects before transferring them to Rawalpindi authorities.