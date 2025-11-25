The English Language Obsession: A Barrier to Progress

LAHORE: In Pakistan, English has become a marker of social distinction, intellectual ability, and success. Fluency in this language is not merely seen as a skill but as a prerequisite for anyone wishing to climb the social ladder, secure employment, or gain entry into elite educational institutions.

It is almost as if the language itself has become a barrier, determining who gets access to opportunity and who remains on the outside looking in. However, while the obsession with English may appear to be a sign of progress in an increasingly globalized world, it is, in fact, a harmful and misguided approach that hinders the true advancement of the nation.

At the heart of this issue lies the education system. In Pakistan, the obsession with English begins early in a child’s academic life. From the primary grades onward, students are taught in English, often without a deep understanding of the language. This creates a disconnect between comprehension and communication.

Many students, particularly those from lower-income backgrounds, are forced to learn complex subjects like mathematics and science in a language they are not fully comfortable with. This results in rote memorization rather than genuine understanding, as students memorize definitions and concepts in a foreign language without ever truly grasping the underlying ideas.

The consequences of this educational approach are profound. Students who struggle with English often fall behind, unable to fully engage with the content of their studies. This system disproportionately affects those from rural areas or economically disadvantaged backgrounds, who often lack the resources to master English at a young age. The divide between those who are proficient in English and those who are not continues to grow, creating a system of inequality that severely limits the potential of many bright and capable students.

The emphasis on English does not end at the school level. It carries over into the professional world, where fluency in English is often seen as the key to success. Job interviews, corporate meetings, and even casual networking events are frequently conducted in English, which creates an artificial divide between those who can speak the language well and those who cannot.

This leaves many individuals—highly capable, intelligent people—unable to find meaningful employment simply because they cannot communicate fluently in English. It is ironic that even among the educated elite, many individuals speak English poorly, despite years of instruction. Yet, the requirement remains for candidates to demonstrate proficiency in the language, reinforcing an unhealthy and ultimately detrimental cycle.

Moreover, this obsession with English impedes the growth of the country’s other languages, including Urdu and the regional languages that are integral to Pakistan’s diverse cultural heritage. In countries like China, Germany, and Japan, success in the global arena has been achieved without the overwhelming emphasis on English. These nations have proven that it is possible to excel in science, technology, and economic development without adopting English as the dominant medium of instruction.

It is time for Pakistan to re-evaluate its misplaced obsession with the English language. While it is undeniable that English has its place in global communication, it should not be the sole measure of a person’s intellectual capacity or potential.

Bilingual education, where students are encouraged to master their native languages while learning English, should become the norm. This would allow students to think critically in their mother tongues and understand subjects more deeply, while also gaining proficiency in English as a global tool.

The true measure of a nation’s progress is not in its ability to speak English but in its ability to nurture and utilize the talents of all its citizens, regardless of language. It is only when Pakistan shifts its focus from linguistic ability to intellectual ability that it will unlock the full potential of its people and its future.