T20 World Cup 2026 match venues confirmed

The venues for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup have been officially confirmed, with matches set to take place across India and Sri Lanka.

In India, the matches will be held at five major stadiums: Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will host matches at Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy, as well as R. Premadasa Stadium and the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

The tournament, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026, will feature 20 teams competing for cricket’s most prestigious T20 trophy.

The first major match of the tournament will see defending champions India take on arch-rivals Pakistan on February 15 in Colombo, marking one of the tournament’s biggest highlights.

All of Pakistan’s games will be played in Sri Lanka, either in Colombo or Kandy. India’s potential Super Eight matches will be held in Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata, with the semi-final set to take place in Mumbai if they qualify.

The ICC has selected either Colombo or Kolkata as the venue for the second semi-final, depending on whether Sri Lanka or Pakistan makes it through. The final will likely be held in Ahmedabad, unless Pakistan reaches the final, in which case it is expected to be hosted in Colombo.