Skies clear after govt issues first ever volcanic ash warning triggered by Ethiopia blast

ISLAMABAD: The Meteorological Department on Tuesday said the atmosphere over the country had become “almost clear” after a high-altitude volcanic ash plume from Ethiopia briefly moved across southern airspace, prompting the first volcanic ash advisory ever issued for aviation in the country.

According to Met Office spokesperson Anjum Nazeer Zaigham, the plume was first detected around 60 nautical miles south of Gwadar at about 10am on Monday. He said the ash remained present in limited southern segments of national airspace for nearly 18 to 20 hours before drifting eastwards into India.

Zaigham confirmed that three separate volcanic ash advisories were issued to the aviation sector, marking the first time such alerts were formally disseminated. He added that the plume had no environmental impact on the ground as it was travelling at altitudes above 45,000 feet with winds of 15 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Domestic flights typically operate between 34,000 and 36,000 feet, while international flights cruise between 40,000 and 45,000 feet. Volcanic ash at those upper levels can pose a hazard to jet engines, prompting airlines worldwide to divert or cancel flights after the eruption.

The ash originated from the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia’s Afar region, which erupted on Sunday for several hours after remaining dormant for more than 10,000 years. The volcano sent a massive column of ash and smoke nearly 45,000 feet into the atmosphere. Tremors from the eruption were felt as far away as Djibouti, and nearby settlements were plunged into darkness, according to Ethiopian media reports.

By Monday, the ash cloud had drifted across the Red Sea and spread over Yemen and Oman, disrupting one of the world’s busiest air corridors. Airlines flying between the Gulf and Europe either cancelled services or adopted lengthy detours to avoid the plume.

In India, aviation authorities confirmed precautionary rerouting of several flights and said the ash cloud was expected to clear by Tuesday evening. Multiple Indian carriers cancelled services to Middle Eastern destinations, while some flights were diverted.

Meteorological officials here said they continued to track the plume until it shifted fully out of national airspace, noting that Pakistan would only face environmental effects if such an eruption occurred in a geographically closer region.