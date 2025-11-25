Saudi Arabia to open two new alcohol stores: Report

Saudi Arabia is set to open two new alcohol stores, including one for non-Muslim foreign staff at state-owned oil giant Aramco, as part of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to ease long-standing restrictions, according to reports from foreign media sources.

The new outlets will be located in the eastern province of Dhahran and in Jeddah, a major port city, where they will serve non-Muslim diplomats. This move marks a significant step in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s broader initiative to open up the country. Last year, Saudi Arabia ended a 73-year ban by opening its first alcohol store for non-Muslim diplomats in Riyadh.

The Dhahran store will be set up inside an Aramco-owned compound and will cater to non-Muslim employees of the company. The other store, planned for Jeddah, will serve non-Muslim diplomats, many of whom are based in the city’s diplomatic quarter. Both stores are expected to open in 2026, though no specific dates have been confirmed.

While the Saudi government’s media office did not immediately respond to inquiries, Aramco declined to comment on the matter.

The Riyadh store, located in a discreet building within the diplomatic district and referred to by some diplomats as the “booze bunker,” recently expanded its customer base to include non-Muslim holders of Saudi Premium Residency. These residency permits are granted to entrepreneurs, major investors, and individuals with special talents.

Before the opening of the Riyadh store, alcohol in Saudi Arabia was typically accessed through diplomatic channels, the black market, or homebrewing.