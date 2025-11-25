President pushes priority Pakistan-Iran rail link, ‘workable’ way forward on gas pipeline

President Zardari seeks stronger trade and tourism ties with Tehran, saying improved rail connectivity vital for Zaireen travel

Calls for mutually workable solution on IP gas pipeline, lauding recent technical energy talks in Islamabad

Larijani brings Supreme Leader’s greetings, hails Pakistan forces and affirms $10b trade target

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday underscored the need to prioritise a stronger Pakistan-Iran rail link to drive trade, bolster tourism, and ease Zaireen travel, reaffirming Islamabad’s push for deeper economic cooperation—including a mutually workable way forward on the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline.

Meeting Dr. Ali Ardashir Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said Pakistan and Iran’s longstanding ties, rooted in history, faith and culture, were entering a phase of renewed momentum, backed by recent technical discussions on energy and high-level exchanges between the two neighbors, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president said Pakistan wishes to work closely with Iran to increase the bilateral trade.

On the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline, the president stressed the need for a mutually workable solution, noting Pakistan’s growing energy needs.

President Asif Ali Zardari received Dr. Ali Ardashir Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The two sides discussed bilateral relations, regional security, counterterrorism cooperation, the IP Gas Pipeline & enhanced economic engagement. pic.twitter.com/1JU6gSut9g — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 25, 2025

He welcomed the recent technical discussions in Islamabad and said Pakistan looked forward to continuing talks in Tehran.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both countries. From the Iranian side, Dr. Ali Ardashir Larijani was accompanied by Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ali Bagheri, Deputy for Foreign Policy and International Security at the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council, Alireza Bayat, Deputy for Security, and Alireza Taqavaei-Zadeh, Secretary of the Asia, Eurasia and Oceania Committee of the Council.

From the Pakistan side, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Secretary Foreign Affairs and Secretary National Security were present.

The president thanked the Iranian leadership for its solidarity with Pakistan after the recent floods, including the humanitarian assistance sent by the Iranian Red Crescent.

Cooperation between neighbouring countries was essential and in the shared interest of both nations, he added.

He thanked Iran for its consistent support during the war with India and reiterated Pakistan’s political and diplomatic backing for Iran in the wake of Israeli aggression.

He praised the resilience of the Iranian people during the recent war and commended the leadership shown by the Supreme Leader.

He also expressed appreciation for Iran’s principled support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as well as for Palestine.

The president welcomed Dr. Larijani and congratulated him on assuming charge of the Supreme National Security Council.

He said that frequent exchanges between Islamabad and Tehran reflected positive momentum in bilateral ties and warmly recalled his meeting with the Iranian president in August.

Dr. Larijani conveyed the best wishes and regards of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei, and the President, Masoud Pezeshkian, to President Zardari.

He thanked Pakistan for its diplomatic and moral support during the 12-day war earlier this year.

He praised the valour and success of Pakistan armed forces in recent events and said Pakistan’s victory was their victory.

He said that following the Iranian president’s visit to Pakistan, several directives had been issued to give preferential access to Pakistani products in Iran, creating a clear path toward achieving the bilateral trade target of 10 billion dollars.

Matters related to the regional and international situation as well as security and counterterrorism also came under discussion.

The president asked Dr. Larijani to convey his regards to the Supreme Leader.