PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for deepening Pakistan-Iran ties across diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday underscored the historic and close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran, emphasizing the need to further broaden and deepen bilateral relations across multiple sectors.

The prime minister made these remarks during a meeting with Ali Ardeshir Larijani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, who is currently on an official visit to Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Iran’s principled positions on regional issues and expressed gratitude for Tehran’s solidarity with Pakistan during challenging times. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to work closely with Iran for a peaceful and prosperous future for both countries. Dr. Larijani reciprocated the sentiment, stressing the need to enhance Pakistan-Iran ties in wide-ranging and mutually beneficial areas.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on major regional and international developments. They emphasized coordinated efforts to promote peace, security, and stability in the region.

Dr. Larijani thanked Pakistan’s leadership and people for their steadfast support to Iran during its recent 12-day conflict and lauded Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting dialogue and diplomacy for peaceful dispute resolution.

The prime minister conveyed his respects and good wishes to Iran’s Supreme Leader Syed Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian, acknowledging their commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations.

It was agreed that a high-level delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, will soon visit Iran to enhance cooperation in areas such as agriculture and regional connectivity.

PM reiterates Pakistan’s proposal for joint investment company with Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Tuesday, reiterated Pakistan’s proposal to establish a Pakistan-Azerbaijan Joint Investment Company with equal contributions from both countries.

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who is leading a delegation, called on the prime minister and both sides conducted an extensive review of bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

While noting the consistent growth in bilateral trade, they agreed on the need to accelerate targeted efforts to diversify and deepen economic exchanges, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The discussions covered a wide range of sectors including defence production, petroleum and minerals, infrastructure development, dairy and livestock, hospitality, and information technology.

The prime minister also welcomed Azerbaijan’s interest in the White Oil Pipeline Project and

encouraged SOCAR to explore upstream oil and gas opportunities in Pakistan.

On regional connectivity, both sides underscored the importance of enhancing linkages.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar,

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi, and senior government officials.

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location as the shortest route to Afghanistan and Central Asia and acknowledged Azerbaijan’s vital role in initiatives such as the Trans-Caspian International Trade Corridor.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to expanding the partnership, Prime Minister Sharif extended an invitation to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan to visit Pakistan. Minister Jabbarov thanked the Government of Pakistan for its hospitality and expressed hope that

ongoing engagements would culminate in the finalisation of the roadmap on cooperation in commerce, economy, industry, and investment (2025-2028) between the two countries.