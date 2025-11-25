PM reviews key governance, planning and expatriate affairs in back-to-back meetings

Premier Shehbaz discusses planning priorities, national political situation in meeting with Ahsan Iqbal, Ishaq Dar, Ahad Cheema and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan

Expresses satisfaction with overseas Pakistanis’ facilitation steps in huddle with Ch Salik Hussain

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal and discussed matters related to the planning ministry, as well as the overall national and political situation.

The meeting, held at the PM Office, was also attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar joined the discussion.

In a separate meeting, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain called on the prime minister and briefed him on the initiatives undertaken by his ministry. The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the steps taken to address the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis, particularly in streamlining services and facilitating workers abroad. Both sides also discussed other matters of mutual interest concerning Pakistani expatriates.

Meanwhile, Member of the National Assembly from Rajanpur, Shamsher Ali Mazari, called on the prime minister. During the meeting, the parliamentarian apprised the prime minister of matters related to his constituency, NA-189 Rajanpur, including local development needs and public issues requiring federal attention.

The prime minister assured the parliamentarian of the government’s continued support for resolving constituency-level challenges and emphasised the administration’s commitment to inclusive development across all regions.