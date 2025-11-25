Parvez Elahi’s acquittal plea hearing postponed by Special Court

LAHORE: The Special Central Court in Lahore on Tuesday granted additional time to the legal team of former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to prepare arguments on his acquittal plea in a money laundering case.

Judge Arif Khan Niazi heard Elahi’s petition, with the former chief minister present in court. Special Prosecutor Muhammad Ayaz Butt represented the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The prosecution alleges that Elahi misused his public office to accumulate illegal assets and formed companies to launder money. During proceedings, the court sought clarifications on certain legal points, prompting Elahi’s junior lawyer to request more time, explaining that Aamir Saeed Ran, the main counsel, is contesting the Pakistan Bar Council elections. The court approved the request, allowing the defense to address these points at the next hearing.

Separately, the court heard arguments on the petition challenging the freezing of Moonis Elahi’s assets. The prosecution noted that Moonis Elahi, a proclaimed offender, cannot hire legal representation under a Supreme Court ruling until surrendering. The court warned the lawyer that failure to present arguments at the next hearing could lead to a decision being taken according to the law.

The court adjourned proceedings in the money laundering case against Parvez Elahi and others until December 18.

The FIA has registered the case against Elahi and multiple individuals, alleging the accumulation of illicit wealth through misuse of public office and money laundering activities.