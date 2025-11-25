Pakistani-American supporters to host fundraiser set for Mamdani ahead of transition

NEW YORK: The American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) will host New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani for a fundraising event on December 4 in Old Westbury. The event aims to support Mamdani’s transition team as he prepares to assume office on January 1, 2026.

APPAC Chairman Dr Ijaz Ahmad said the fundraiser was crucial for enabling Mamdani to hire staff and ensure his administration can deliver on key promises, including affordability and improved governance. Originally planned for December 13, the event date was moved to accommodate other engagements.

The mayor-elect, the first South Asian and Muslim to be elected in New York, has raised over $1 million from more than 12,700 small donors within ten days, averaging $77 per contribution. By contrast, previous mayoral transitions, including Eric Adams and Bill de Blasio, received fewer individual donors at much higher average contributions.

Mamdani’s transition team includes co-chairs Lina Khan, former US Federal Trade Commission chair, Grace Bonilla, Maria Torres-Springer, and Melanie Hartzong. The mayor-elect has already appointed Dean Fuleihan as his deputy mayor and Elle Bisgaard-Church as chief of staff.

The announcement follows a historic campaign in which Mamdani mobilized volunteers and engaged with over 3 million residents through door-to-door canvassing, calls, and text messages.

Mamdani’s swearing-in is scheduled for midnight on January 1, 2026, where he is expected to place his hand on the Holy Quran.