Pakistan to face India in T20 World Cup 2026

The highly anticipated match between Pakistan and India has been scheduled for February 15, 2026, as part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The event, set to take place from February 7 to March 8, 2026, will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, featuring 20 teams.

Both Pakistan and India have been placed in Group A, alongside the United States, Namibia, and the Netherlands. Pakistan’s matches will all be played in Sri Lanka, with the first one against the Netherlands in Colombo on February 7. India will kick off the tournament by facing the USA on the same day.

The group stages will be followed by a Super Eight round, where the top two teams from each of the four groups will advance. The final will be held either in Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on Pakistan’s progression in the tournament.

In Group A, Pakistan and India will meet in Colombo, with both teams aiming to top their group. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka finds itself in Group B, facing a tough challenge against Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Oman. Group C will see England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Italy, and Nepal compete, while Group D consists of South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, the UAE, and Canada.

The T20 World Cup will feature several exciting matchups, with the top teams from each group moving on to the Super Eight round. From there, the leading teams will advance to the semi-finals. India enters the tournament as the defending champions, having defeated South Africa in the 2024 final.

