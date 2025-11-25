NATIONAL

Pakistan Navy successfully tests indigenous ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Navy has successfully conducted a test flight of an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the advanced missile system can accurately engage both sea and land targets and is equipped with cutting-edge guidance technology and enhanced manoeuvrability, enabling superior performance in challenging operational conditions.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf witnessed the test alongside senior scientists and engineers. The ISPR said the milestone highlights Pakistan’s expanding technological capabilities and the Navy’s resolve to safeguard national security interests.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, outgoing Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and the services chiefs congratulated the teams involved.

The test follows the Pakistan Army’s successful September 30 training launch of the indigenously developed Fatah-4, a ground-launched cruise missile with a 750km range. The system, equipped with advanced avionics and modern navigation aids, can evade enemy missile defences through terrain-hugging flight and deliver precision strikes, the ISPR said.

Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

