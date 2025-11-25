Pakistan highlights Gaza humanitarian toll at UNSC briefing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar, briefed the UN Security Council on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the broader Palestinian territories on Monday.

He highlighted the severe impact of hostilities, describing the situation as “extremely serious,” with repeated violations of the ceasefire despite international efforts.

Iftikhar drew attention to the humanitarian toll, noting that over 70,000 Palestinians have been killed over the past two years, most of them women and children. He said large swathes of social and economic infrastructure have been destroyed, and accountability for violations has largely gone unaddressed.

The briefing underscored recent diplomatic developments. A high-level meeting in July aimed at advancing a peaceful resolution culminated in the adoption of the New York Declaration on September 12, followed by resumed discussions on September 22.

Separately, the Sharm El-Sheikh peace summit facilitated coordination among regional and global partners to maintain the ceasefire, address humanitarian needs, and pave a credible path toward Palestinian self-determination.

Pakistan welcomed the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 last week and reiterated support for initiatives to end hostilities, rebuild Gaza, prevent displacement, and halt annexation in the West Bank.

Iftikhar stressed that continued civilian casualties highlight a gap between commitments and ground realities, with homes destroyed and families living under constant fear. He pointed out that October recorded the highest number of Israeli settler attacks in the West Bank since monitoring began in 2006.

The permanent representative outlined Pakistan’s priorities: full implementation of Resolution 2803, restoration of Palestinian-led governance, reconstruction and capacity-building, strict adherence to the ceasefire, uninterrupted humanitarian access, halting settlement expansion, ensuring accountability for violations of international law, ending occupation in Arab lands, and establishing a credible, time-bound process to achieve a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Iftikhar concluded by reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people, stressing the international community’s responsibility to turn pledges into action and ensure the protection of human dignity, justice, and self-determination.

The briefing comes days after Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of a ceasefire and a hostage-release deal under the US-drafted 20-point plan for Gaza, backed by eight Muslim countries including Pakistan.

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution on November 18 endorsing the plan and authorizing an international stabilization force for the enclave. Pakistan condemned recent Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, calling for immediate action to end violations of international law and uphold human rights.