Karachi police allegedly accused of assaulting woman seeking credit card assistance

KARACHI: A woman in Karachi has accused police officers of sexually assaulting her inside a station after she went there for help with applying for a credit card. She further claims that the officers filmed the assault and later used the footage to blackmail her.

Reports indicate that the Sindh High Court has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the investigation report provided by the Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation). The report mentioned that a special team had been formed, including officers from Bahadurabad and Firozabad, to arrest the suspects. However, the court pointed out that the report did not show any significant progress in the case.

The court reminded authorities that it had previously ordered the police to register a case under cybercrime laws and to ensure all explicit content was removed from social media platforms. The latest report, however, showed no indication that these orders had been followed.

The Sindh High Court further criticized the response from the investigating officer, suggesting a lack of urgency and seriousness. As a result, the case has now been transferred to the Additional Inspector General for further investigation and to ensure the arrest of the accused individuals still at large.

The court has instructed the Additional IG to personally supervise the inquiry and review all actions taken by the police so far. It warned that strict departmental action would follow if any negligence was found. The judges emphasized that police would not be given a “clean slate” if they failed to meet their responsibilities.

The court has set the next hearing for December 8 and has instructed a representative from the Additional IG’s office to appear at the hearing. Copies of the court’s orders have been sent to the Inspector General of Sindh Police, the Advocate General, and the Prosecutor General.