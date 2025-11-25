IHC informed Imran Khan’s X account not operated from jail

Adiala Jail superintendent confirms PTI founder under strict surveillance, no mobile or internet access

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday was informed that PTI founder Imran Khan’s X account is not being operated from jail, as he remains under strict surveillance and does not have access to prohibited items, including mobile phones.

The Adiala Jail Superintendent submitted a response in a case concerning the use of Khan’s X account, stating that mobile signal jammers installed inside and around the jail make mobile and internet use impossible. He clarified that under jail rules, the PTI founder is barred from engaging in political discussions, though some visitors occasionally violate this provision.

The superintendent added that in the past, Khan’s political instructions had contributed to violence in society, but currently he has no means to communicate such directives. “The X account is being operated from outside the jail,” he said, emphasizing that the prisoner is provided only standard facilities as per jail rules or court orders. Further action on the application is expected at the next hearing.

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s bail extended till December 23

In a related development, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Muhammad Afzal Majoka extended the interim bail of Imran Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi in cases related to the May 9 incident and other charges until December 23. Proceedings on their bail-before-arrest petitions could not be completed due to Khan’s absence. Judge Majoka directed that the PTI founder must appear at the next hearing either in person or via video link. Lawyers Sardar Muhammad Masroor Khan and Zahid Shabbir Dar represented the couple.

The PTI founder faces multiple cases, including the May 9 events, attempted murder, and alleged fake receipts. Bushra Bibi is also nominated in a case involving submission of fake receipts. The court will revisit the bail applications at the next hearing.

Bushra Bibi’s Protest Case

Meanwhile, proceedings in the November 26 protest case against Bushra Bibi under the Public and Peaceful Assembly Act were postponed after the presiding judge went on leave. Her lawyer, Shamsa Kiyani, appeared before the court, but the case, registered at Ramna Police Station, was deferred to the next hearing.

Protest Case Against PTI Workers:

Another Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) adjourned the hearing of the November 26 protest case against PTI workers until December 1, summoning prosecution witnesses.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case, during which the PTI workers submitted their power of attorney. The case, registered at Tarnol Police Station under terrorism provisions, will proceed with witness statements at the next hearing.