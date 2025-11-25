Australia simplifies visa process for Pakistanis

The Australian government has made it easier for eligible applicants in Pakistan to apply for a visa by allowing them to submit their identity information through the Australian Immi App. This update was announced by Tim Kane, the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan. He explained that applicants can now provide their passport details and facial biometrics directly from their smartphones.

According to official guidelines, applicants can use the app only if they have received a “requirement to provide personal identifiers (biometrics)” letter. This letter must include a Visa Lodgement Number (VLN) beginning with AUI or AUH, along with a valid passport. Those whose VLN does not start with these prefixes will still need to visit an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre to submit their personal identifiers.

The app requires a stable internet connection, a smartphone with NFC capabilities, and access to the device’s camera and location services for functionality.