Ali Tareen bids Ali Tareen bids an emotional farewell to Multan Sultans

Ali Tareen has officially stepped down from his role as the owner of Multan Sultans, marking the end of a significant era for the franchise. In a heartfelt message shared on X, Tareen expressed his deep connection to the team, its fans, and the South Punjab region.

Reflecting on his journey with the team, Tareen described it as one of the greatest honors of his life. He fondly spoke of the unwavering support from the fans, acknowledging that Multan Sultans had always meant more to him than just a business venture. “I love the fans, I love this team, and I absolutely love being able to represent South Punjab,” he wrote, also honoring his late uncle, Alamgir Tareen, who was particularly proud of the team’s representation of the region.

Tareen highlighted the challenges he faced, including financial difficulties, but made it clear that his commitment to the team was never about making profits. “I never once thought about walking away,” he shared, emphasizing that the Sultans were much more to him than just numbers.

In his emotional message, Tareen acknowledged that his decisions may not always have been popular but stressed his commitment to honesty and staying true to his principles. “If staying means compromising those principles, there is only one choice I can make,” he stated.

Tareen also reminded the fans that the team belonged to them and to South Punjab, regardless of who took control next. “This team has always been much more than its owner,” he said. In closing, he assured the fans that he would continue to support the team from the stands, promising that they could count on him to be there, cheering for the Sultans.