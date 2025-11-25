Achieving lasting ceasefire in Gaza is top priority: Chinese envoy

NEW YORK: A Chinese envoy said Monday that achieving a lasting ceasefire in Gaza is a top priority.

China welcomes the agreement on the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire. However, peace between Palestine and Israel is still far from being achieved, and the suffering of civilians continues, said Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations.

China notes with concern that violent clashes persist despite the ceasefire. Israel has reportedly committed over 400 violations of the agreement, resulting in more than 300 civilian deaths in Gaza, he told the Security Council.

“A ceasefire means the complete cessation of all attacks, and should be observed by all parties in good faith. Any incident causing civilian casualties is unacceptable and repeated attacks must not become the new normal in Gaza,” said Fu. “China urges all relevant parties, Israel in particular, to fully honor the ceasefire agreement and work toward a truly comprehensive and lasting peace.”

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, and humanitarian access continues to face multiple obstacles, he said. “China urges Israel to fully comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law, open all crossing points, lift restrictions on humanitarian access, and ensure that the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and other humanitarian agencies can carry out their relief operations.”

Any future arrangements on Gaza should be guided by the principle of Palestinians governing Palestine and respect the will of the Palestinian people. The international community must redouble efforts to advance the two-state solution, oppose any unilateral actions that undermine its foundation, and support the early realization of independent Palestinian statehood and its full UN membership, said Fu.

China has consistently and firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate national rights. China will continue to promote an early, comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question, he said.