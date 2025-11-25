NATIONAL

22 Indian-supported terrorists eliminated in Bannu gunfight

By Staff Correspondent

BANNU: Security forces personnel eliminated 22 Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Tuesday, the operation was launched after reports received about the presence of Indian proxy Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — also referred to as Khawarij terrorists in the area.

The ISPR stated that troops “effectively engaged the location,” and following an intense exchange of fire, 22 militants were killed. A sanitisation operation was currently under way to ensure the area was cleared of any remaining militant presence.

The statement added that Pakistan’s counterterrorism campaign under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” framework approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan will continue with full intensity to eliminate terrorism and dismantle foreign-backed militant networks across the country.

The ISPR’s statement came a day after Khwarji suicide terrorists tried to storm the FC Headquarters in Peshawar. Three FC troops were martyred and all the attackers were sent to hell by the security forces personnel.

Previous article
Adiala Jail superintendent denies Imran’s X account operated from prison cell
Next article
Bomb planted on Jaffar Express route defused minutes before train’s arrival
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Trump signs order to label Muslim Brotherhood chapters as terrorist entities

ISLAMABAD: US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order directing federal agencies to begin the formal process of designating specific chapters of...

Skies clear after govt issues first ever volcanic ash warning triggered by Ethiopia blast

KP CM challenges ECP jurisdiction in Haripur by-election intimidation case

Court-appointed counsel refuses to cross-examine witnesses in Imaan Mazari, Hadi Chattha Case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.