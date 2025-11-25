22 Indian-supported terrorists eliminated in Bannu gunfight

BANNU: Security forces personnel eliminated 22 Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Tuesday, the operation was launched after reports received about the presence of Indian proxy Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — also referred to as Khawarij terrorists in the area.

The ISPR stated that troops “effectively engaged the location,” and following an intense exchange of fire, 22 militants were killed. A sanitisation operation was currently under way to ensure the area was cleared of any remaining militant presence.

The statement added that Pakistan’s counterterrorism campaign under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” framework approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan will continue with full intensity to eliminate terrorism and dismantle foreign-backed militant networks across the country.

The ISPR’s statement came a day after Khwarji suicide terrorists tried to storm the FC Headquarters in Peshawar. Three FC troops were martyred and all the attackers were sent to hell by the security forces personnel.