YouTuber Ducky Bhai granted bail in gambling app inquiry

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has approved bail for YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, widely known as Ducky Bhai, in a case involving allegations related to the promotion of a gambling application. The court granted bail against surety bonds amounting to Rs1 million.

Saad ur Rehman was taken into custody in August at Lahore Airport by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency. Authorities allege that he promoted online platforms accused of facilitating illegal betting and investment schemes. Investigators say they recovered mobile devices, digital records, and WhatsApp contacts that they believe are relevant to the inquiry.

According to the FIR, the allegations claim that he used his online presence to endorse gambling applications in a manner authorities view as unlawful under national regulations. Officials have also initiated an assets review to determine whether any income was generated through the activities under investigation.

The case remains under inquiry, and further proceedings will determine the outcome as the investigation continues.