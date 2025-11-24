Xi outlines China’s principled position on Taiwan in phone call with Trump

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday outlined China’s principled position on the Taiwan question in a telephone call with his U.S. counterpart President Donald Trump.

Xi stressed that Taiwan’s return to China is an integral part of the post-war international order.

China and the U.S. once fought shoulder to shoulder against fascism and militarism, Xi noted, adding that at present, they should jointly safeguard the victory of World War Two.

Noting that the China-U.S. relationship has generally maintained a steady and positive trajectory since the meeting in Busan, Xi called on both countries to keep up the momentum, keep moving forward in the right direction on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit, lengthen the list of cooperation and shorten the list of problems, so as to make more positive progress, create new space for China-U.S. cooperation and bring more benefits to the people of both countries and the world.

Trump noted that President Xi is a great leader. He said he very much enjoyed their meeting in Busan, and fully shares Xi’s comments about the China-U.S. relationship.

The two sides are implementing all elements of what they agreed to in Busan, Trump said, adding that China was a big part of the victory of World War Two and that the U.S. understands how important the Taiwan question is to China.

The two presidents also discussed the Ukraine crisis. Xi emphasized China’s support for all efforts that are conducive to peace, and expressed the hope that the various sides would narrow their differences, reach a fair, lasting and binding peace agreement at an early date, and resolve the crisis at its root.