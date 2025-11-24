Three FC soldiers martyred as terrorists attack force’s headquarters in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Three Federal Constabulary (FC) men were martyred after the force’s headquarters came under terrorist attack in Peshawar’s Saddar area on Monday morning, police said.

The attack occurred on one of the city’s busiest roads just after 8am. Video footage of the incident showed one terrorist, clad in a chaddor, approaching the gate and detonating himself. Seconds later, two other terrorists tried to enter the compound.

“Initially, three militants tried to attack the headquarters. One terrorist blew himself up at the gate, while two others tried to enter the premises but were gunned down by FC personnel,” Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad said while speaking to reporters.

He further said that three FC men had been martyred, while two others were injured and had been taken to the hospital. He added that a clearance operation had been carried out outside the headquarters.

“The FC soldiers foiled the terrorist plot due to their alertness,” he said, adding that the terrorists were “neutralised” at the gate.

The paramilitary force, originally called the Fron­tier Constabulary, was renamed by the government in July. The headquarters of the force is located in a crowded area, close to a military cantonment.

The headquarters houses barracks, hospitals, and residential quarters. The attack occurred as an assembly for the first working day of the week assembly was to be held at the main compound.

Meanwhile, an emergency was declared at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Peshawar’s largest public sector hospital, and Khyber Teaching Hospital.

The spokesmen of the hospitals confirmed that 11 injured had been brought to LRH while one injured person had been brought to KTH.

Monday’s incident is the second major terrorist attack on a security installation in Peshawar in the last three years. In February 2023, 84 people were killed in a suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack and lauded security forces for their “timely action,” as per a statement issued by the PM Office.

“Timely action taken by security forces saved us from major harm,” he said, praying for the recovery of the injured.

He reaffirmed that the government remained resolute in eradicating terrorism, and vowed to crush any terrorist plots against Pakistan.

President Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the attack, offering condolences to the families of the martyrs.

He affirmed that “externally backed Fitna-al-Khawarij cannot weaken Pakistan’s unity, resilience or resolve”.

In a statement condemning the attack, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the sacrifices of the martyred personnel would always be remembered.

Naqvi also paid tribute to the “brave soldiers of FC, who foiled the Fitna-Al-Khwarij attack by taking timely action”. He also expressed “heartfelt sympathies for the families of the martyred”.

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, in a statement, paid tribute to the martyrs and security forces, stressing that “such cowardly attacks cannot weaken our morale”.

“Their sacrifice will not go in vain, he said, vowing to bring the terrorists to justice and continuing the war against terrorism, with a “stronger resolve”.

CM Afridi affirmed that the provincial government stood with the police and law enforcement agencies, adding that “every resource available will be utilised to eliminate terrorism”.

The chief minister directed authorities to treat the injured and prayed for the families of the martyrs.