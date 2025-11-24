Sindh govt greenlights Rs25bn to rebuild Karachi roads and streets

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday approved Rs25 billion for the reconstruction of 315 internal streets and 60 major roads across Karachi, directing all relevant agencies to begin work immediately and ensure that sewerage and drainage systems are built alongside the roads.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on citywide road development, CM Murad also instructed officials to repair and install streetlights and emphasized that all newly built streets must include proper drainage infrastructure.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, and Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah attended the meeting.

CM Murad highlighted the deteriorating condition of Karachi’s roads following recent heavy rains and noted that ongoing mega projects had contributed to traffic congestion. He stressed that development work must move faster to reduce public inconvenience and warned that delays would not be tolerated.

Briefing the meeting, Mayor Wahab said 315 internal streets were in urgent need of repair, while 60 major roads were scheduled for reconstruction, with the total cost estimated at Rs25 billion. CM Murad instructed officials to expedite approval of internal street schemes and ensure swift execution, emphasizing that funding would not be a constraint.

The chief minister also praised the inauguration of RO plants in Keamari, noting the government’s commitment to providing clean drinking water, better roads, and enhanced law and order. He added that the Sindh Safe City Project had already contributed to reducing traffic accidents in Karachi.