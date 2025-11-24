Saudi–Pakistan Defence ties enter a new phase of strategic maturity

By: Farah Adeel

The latest high-level military engagements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia mark more than a ceremonial exchange of courtesies; they signal a deepening strategic alignment that carries long-term implications for regional stability and Pakistan’s evolving security architecture. The visit of Saudi Armed Forces Chief of General Staff General Fayyadh Bin Hameed Al Rowaili to Islamabad this week — including his meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza — reflects a partnership moving beyond traditional cooperation and into a new era defined by joint commitments, institutional frameworks, and shared security priorities.

For decades, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed what can aptly be described as a “special relationship,” rooted in shared faith, long-standing political trust, and deep military cooperation. Yet this moment is distinct. The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement signed between the two countries in September has given their bilateral ties an unprecedented formal structure. By pledging that an attack on one will be treated as an attack on both, Islamabad and Riyadh have codified a security understanding that previously rested on informal assurances.

General Al Rowaili’s visit served to reaffirm this direction. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, he conveyed the kingdom’s desire to “elevate the current excellent defence and strategic partnership to new heights.” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in turn, highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to broadening cooperation across defence, security, counterterrorism, and joint military training. His references to two recent visits to Riyadh — where the defence agreement was finalised — emphasise how proactively both sides are working to translate diplomatic goodwill into comprehensive institutional mechanisms.

For Pakistan, this partnership carries clear advantages. Saudi Arabia has long been one of Islamabad’s most reliable sources of economic assistance, from deferred oil payment facilities to direct balance-of-payments support. In periods of financial strain, Riyadh has repeatedly stepped in when others hesitated. Strengthening this security relationship therefore reinforces a wider strategic equation — one where defence cooperation complements economic diplomacy.

Militarily, cooperation between the two countries is already vast. Thousands of Pakistani personnel have trained Saudi forces over the years, and joint exercises now form a regular feature of the bilateral calendar. The meeting between General Al Rowaili and Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ reflected this institutional depth, with both commanders reaffirming the centrality of defence collaboration, security coordination, and counterterrorism efforts. The Saudi military chief’s laying of a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada underscored the symbolic importance Riyadh places on Pakistan’s sacrifices against terrorism, and its recognition of Islamabad as a critical regional security actor.

The conversations at the Joint Staff Headquarters further expanded the scope of cooperation. The ISPR’s statement noted that both sides discussed the “evolving global and regional security environment” — a phrase that carries significance given the shifting geopolitical landscape of the Middle East and South Asia. Saudi Arabia today faces security challenges that are far more complex than at any time in the last decade, from missile and drone threats to regional realignments. Pakistan’s military experience and strategic depth make it a valuable partner as Riyadh recalibrates its approach to security.

Equally important is the reaffirmation by General Sahir Shamshad Mirza of Pakistan’s “unwavering commitment to safeguarding the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and ensuring the protection of Harmain al-Sharifain.” This assurance — long part of Pakistan’s foreign policy — has now gained renewed relevance. In an era where threats transcend conventional borders, from cyberattacks to hybrid warfare, the defence of holy sites is no longer a symbolic pledge but a strategic undertaking requiring robust intelligence cooperation and rapid-response capability.

Critics may view such closeness with caution, worrying about Pakistan being drawn into regional conflicts. However, the foundations of this partnership indicate otherwise. The new defence agreement is fundamentally defensive, not interventionist. It is built on mutual deterrence, coordinated preparedness, and joint stability measures — not on military adventurism. The focus on training, exercises, and counterterrorism suggests an emphasis on strengthening institutional capacity rather than projecting force.

Moreover, Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia complement, rather than compromise, its broader diplomatic posture. Islamabad maintains open channels with all key actors in the Middle East, including Iran, Turkey, and Qatar. Its cooperation with Riyadh has never prevented it from pursuing balanced regional relations. Rather, the stability that results from closer security alignment with Saudi Arabia strengthens Pakistan’s ability to play a moderating role in regional affairs.

Strategically, this moment offers Pakistan an opportunity to leverage defence cooperation for wider national gains. Enhanced security ties can serve as a foundation for greater economic integration, including Saudi investment in mining, renewable energy, agriculture, and infrastructure — all areas where Riyadh has expressed interest. Defence diplomacy, when aligned with economic diplomacy, creates pathways that purely commercial negotiations often cannot.

The broader context is equally important. The global security environment is shifting rapidly, and alliances are being redefined. Middle powers like Saudi Arabia and Pakistan increasingly recognise that their long-term stability depends on cooperative frameworks powered by trust, shared interests, and institutional resilience. The consolidation of Saudi–Pakistan defence ties reflects this new reality.

As Pakistan navigates economic challenges and seeks to reposition itself in global geopolitics, its partnership with Saudi Arabia stands as an anchor of stability. This week’s visit by General Al Rowaili is not just another entry in the long list of bilateral engagements — it is a signal that both countries are preparing for a future in which their security and prosperity are deeply intertwined.

Strengthening this alliance is not merely a diplomatic choice; it is a strategic necessity.

The writer is a freelance columnist.