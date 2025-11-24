Sports

Salman Ali Agha sets new global milestone in international cricket

By News Desk
Pakistan's Agha Salman plays a shot during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 27, 2022. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha has set a new world record by featuring in the highest number of international matches in a single calendar year, surpassing celebrated names such as Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, and Mohammad Yousuf.

He reached this historic mark during Pakistan’s 69–run triumph over Zimbabwe in the T20I tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. With Pakistan having played 54 international fixtures in 2025 so far—more than any other team—Agha stands out as the only player to have taken part in every one of them.

This total matches Pakistan’s previous record for most matches in a year, first achieved in 2013. By appearing in 54 games, Agha has gone past the earlier joint record of 53 set by Dravid in 1999, Yousuf in 2000, and Dhoni in 2007.

Crossing the 50-match mark in a single year is an uncommon feat. Sachin Tendulkar was the first to do so in 1997, followed by several others including New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, who played 51 matches in 2023.

Most international matches in a calendar year:

Salman Ali Agha (Pakistan) – 54, 2025
Rahul Dravid (India) – 53, 1999
Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan) – 53, 2000
MS Dhoni (India/Asia XI) – 53, 2007
Lance Klusener (South Africa) – 52, 2000
Paul Collingwood (England) – 52, 2007
Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka) – 52, 2014
Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 51, 1997
Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) – 51, 2023

