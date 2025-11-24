PSL’s financial cloud

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has undeniably grown since its inception in 2015, emerging as a significant commercial entity. The HBL-backed tournament has seen substantial increases in franchise valuations and sponsorship deals, particularly with Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi extending their ownership rights under fresh ten-year contracts. Recent reports suggest that the valuation for these teams has increased to approximately PKR 980 million and PKR 870 million, respectively. This suggests a successful commercial trajectory for the league and a sign of increased investor confidence.

However, the success of the PSL is not without its issues, particularly in governance and transparency. While the league’s financial growth is clear, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not released detailed financial statements since 2023, leaving many questions about the revenue distribution and the internal workings of the league. The lack of clarity around the PSL’s financials has sparked concerns, particularly among franchise owners and other stakeholders.

One of the most notable recent disputes involved Ali Tareen, owner of the Multan Sultans. Tareen publicly voiced concerns about the PSL’s financial transparency, including issues related to franchise valuations and governance. He pointed out the lack of transparency in the financial arrangements, questioning how valuations were being carried out. Tareen’s frustrations highlight a broader concern about the PCB’s approach to managing the league’s growing financial footprint.

The PSL has benefited from a strong commercial environment, with increasing sponsorships and franchise value. But this financial success is tempered by the growing calls for transparency. Without releasing clear and comprehensive financial statements, the PCB risks undermining the trust of key stakeholders, including franchise owners and investors. This lack of transparency could potentially hinder further growth, as investors and sponsors demand clarity on how the financial pie is being shared.

Moreover, the PCB’s decision to engage with external firms like EY MENA for asset valuation is a step in the right direction. However, without corresponding public reports or the inclusion of franchise owners in these discussions, such moves may not fully address the concerns over transparency. The PSL has demonstrated substantial potential, but it is crucial that the PCB builds upon this success by adopting a more open and transparent approach to governance, ensuring that all stakeholders feel confident in the process.

The ongoing controversies, such as those involving Ali Tareen, emphasize the need for the PCB to engage in more proactive communication with stakeholders. Addressing these concerns transparently would not only reassure franchise owners and sponsors but also bolster the league’s credibility moving forward.

In conclusion, the PSL has proven its ability to grow and generate significant commercial interest. However, without maintaining financial transparency and addressing governance concerns, the league may struggle to sustain its current momentum. It is imperative that the PCB releases detailed financial statements and fosters greater dialogue with stakeholders to maintain the league’s credibility and long-term success.