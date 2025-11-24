Pakistan slams Indian Defence Minister’s Sindh remarks as ‘expansionist hindutva agenda’

FO spokesperson calls Rajnath Singh’s statements ‘delusional and dangerously revisionist’

Says remarks highlight ‘expansionist Hindutva mindset’ challenging sovereignty and international law

Urges India to refrain from provocative rhetoric threatening regional peace, stressing India must protect minorities and address domestic discrimination

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday delivered a forceful diplomatic protest after the Foreign Office (FO) issued a sharply worded condemnation of what it described as Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s “delusional and dangerously revisionist remarks” about Sindh, saying such statements reflected an “expansionist Hindutva mindset” aimed at redrawing recognized borders and unsettling regional stability.

Responding to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarking, the FO in a statement said, “Such statements revealed an ‘expansionist Hindutva mindset that seeks to challenge established realities and stands in clear violation of international law, the inviolability of recognised borders, and the sovereignty of states”.

The FO said Singh’s remarks were not only provocative but “in clear violation of international law, the inviolability of recognized borders, and the sovereignty of states.” It said the comments laid bare an ideological posture in New Delhi that seeks to advance “historical distortions and fantastical civilisational claims” at the expense of regional peace.

The FO emphasised that responsible leadership required restraint and respect for established norms, saying, “We urge Mr Rajnath Singh and other Indian leaders to refrain from rhetoric that threatens regional peace and stability. It would be far more constructive for the Government of India to focus on ensuring the security of its own citizens, particularly vulnerable minority communities.”

The rebuke followed Singh’s assertion—widely quoted in Indian media—in which he claimed: “Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilizationally, Sindh will always be a part of India… borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again.”

Singh reportedly made the remarks at a Sindhi Samaj Sammelan event in Delhi, where he also suggested that Sindhi Hindus from his generation never fully accepted the province’s accession to Pakistan in 1947. Analysts say such rhetoric surfaces periodically in India, often during domestic political cycles or moments of heightened Pakistan-India tensions.

Pakistan dismissed the assertions outright, calling them irresponsible, revisionist, and reflective of a deepening ideological radicalisation within segments of India’s governing elite. The FO said India “would also do well to address the persistent grievances of peoples in its northeast, many of whom continue to face systematic marginalisation, identity-based persecution, and cycles of state-enabled violence.”

Reiterating its position on Jammu & Kashmir, the FO said India must take “credible steps toward genuine resolution of the dispute” in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the “aspirations of the Kashmiri people living under occupation.” Pakistan, the statement added, remained committed to peaceful dispute settlement but would “safeguard its security, independence and sovereignty without hesitation.”

In early October, the Pakistani military had warned that any future conflict with India could lead to “cataclysmic devastation” and Islamabad would respond “resolutely, without any qualms or restraints”.

The statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had come in the wake of provocative remarks by the top Indian civil-military leadership.

“In the face of highly provocative statements of the Indian defence minister and its army and air chiefs, we caution that a future conflict might lead to cataclysmic devastation. In case a fresh round of hostilities is triggered, Pakistan shall not hold back. We shall resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint,” it said.

In his remarks, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi had warned Pakistan that it must “stop state-sponsored terrorism if it wants to retain its place on the map.”

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh claimed without evidence that his country had “downed five Pakistani fighter jets of the F-16 and JF-17 class” during the intense fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May.

For his part, Singh said during a speech, “Our soldiers have both weapons and high morale. No challenge can stand before us. Whether it is terrorism or any other kind of problem, we have the capability to deal with and defeat them all.”

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours have remained at their lowest point in years following the four-day military conflict in May—described as the most intense confrontation in decades. The clash was triggered by an attack on Hindu tourists in occupied Kashmir, which India quickly blamed on Pakistan without presenting evidence. Pakistan firmly denied involvement and rejected India’s version of events as “replete with fabrications.”

During the conflict, both sides deployed fighter jets, drones, missiles and artillery. Dozens were killed before a ceasefire took effect. Pakistan initially said it had shot down six Indian jets, including a Rafale, later revising the figure to seven. India acknowledged “some losses” but denied losing six aircraft.

Since then, top political and military officials on both sides have exchanged blistering warnings. In October, Pakistan’s military cautioned that any fresh conflict could result in “cataclysmic devastation,” saying Pakistan would respond “resolutely, without any qualms or restraint.”

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi responded with his own warning, telling Pakistan to “stop state-sponsored terrorism if it wants to retain its place on the map,” while Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh claimed—again without evidence—that his aircraft had downed “five Pakistani fighter jets of the F-16 and JF-17 class.”

Pakistan condemns Israeli attacks as breach of ceasefire

Separately, Pakistan strongly condemned renewed Israeli assaults in Gaza, saying the attacks were a “blatant violation” of international law and the ceasefire arrangement reached at Sharm El-Sheikh. Foreign Office Spokesman Tahir Hussain Andrabi urged the international community to compel Israel to halt its operations, stressing the need for immediate steps to protect civilians and uphold human rights.

He reiterated Pakistan’s long-standing stance in favor of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

The situation in Gaza has deteriorated sharply as Israel launched new ground operations across the Yellow Line—a demarcation from which its troops had withdrawn under the ceasefire. Israeli airstrikes killed 24 Palestinians, while a drone attack killed 11 more and injured 20. Since October 10, the death toll has risen to 318.

Gaza’s civil defense agency reported 21 deaths and dozens of injuries in multiple Israeli strikes on Saturday—one of the deadliest days since the ceasefire took effect. The Israeli military said it launched strikes after an “armed terrorist” crossed the Yellow Line and opened fire on its soldiers along a humanitarian corridor.

Civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal said the strikes targeted residential areas in Nuseirat and Gaza City, calling them a “clear violation of the ceasefire.”

Pakistan said the continued Israeli actions underscored the need for firm international intervention to prevent further escalation.