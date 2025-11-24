Pakistan, Saudi Military Chiefs discuss deepening strategic defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s top military leadership on Monday held talks to deepen their “longstanding and strategic” defence partnership, with a focus on security cooperation and counter-terrorism, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The meeting took place at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi between Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and the Chief of General Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces, General Fayyadh Bin Hameed Al Rowaili.

“Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, placing special emphasis on further strengthening strategic military cooperation,” the ISPR said. They underlined the need to bolster defence collaboration, operational coordination, and counter-terrorism efforts — core pillars of the close bilateral relationship.

ISPR added that General Rowaili appreciated Pakistan’s support in various domains and reaffirmed his commitment to expanding military cooperation. Upon his arrival at GHQ, the Saudi general laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out Pakistan Army contingent.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement signed between Islamabad and Riyadh in September, under which an attack on either country would be considered an assault on both.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s CGS Lieutenant General Aamer Raza met General Rowaili in Riyadh to review progress on strengthening the pact and broadening strategic ties.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long maintained a comprehensive partnership rooted in defence cooperation, economic engagement, and shared Islamic heritage, with Riyadh playing a key role in financial support and energy supplies to Islamabad.